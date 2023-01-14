Fundraiser held for families of Brackenridge police chief, injured Tarentum officer

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly two weeks after a shooting killed the police chief in Brackenridge and hurt another officer, people across Allegheny County are showing their love for their families.

It's still hard for Jamie Kozlowski to remember the night of Jan. 2.

"Honestly, I can't even describe it," Kozlowski said. "When we first heard that an officer died, my heart dropped."

The officer was Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was allegedly shot and killed by a suspect he was trying to apprehend. Kozlowski would soon learn her cousin, Tarentum Officer Jordan Schrecengost, was injured in the shooting.

"It was very upsetting. We were on the phone all night with family going back and forth so we knew what was happening," Kozlowski said.

More than 10 days later, Kozlowski said Schrecengost's doing OK.

"He has a long way to go with his leg. The wound has to heal, but he's here. He's still with us," Kozlowski said.

In the meantime, she took it upon herself to hold a fundraiser this weekend at Gino Bros in Sharpsburg to help both families recover. The fundraiser features a raffle, silent auction and a portion of food sales.

"Jordan's out of work right now. Chief McIntire's wife lost her husband. They have four children, so whatever we can do to make something a little bit easier," Kozlowski said.

It didn't take long for the community to respond.

"It was overwhelming. The people that were messaging and calling me and calling the store, 'Can we bring baskets? Can we bring donations?'" Kozlowski said.

Kozlowski isn't the only one fundraising. Annette Hall's daughters, Abby and Madelyn, quickly started making and selling blue ribbons. The girls have already raised more than $1,500.

"All of our small communities, our police know everybody, and everybody knows the police," Kozlowski said. "So we need to support them. They're out there every day making sure we're all OK."

If you missed out on Friday's event in Sharpsburg, there's still time to come out. The fundraiser continues Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

There's also an event happening in Sheraden on Saturday with the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance and Langley American Legion at 6 p.m. Portions of ticket sales and all of the basket raffles funds will go toward the two families.

There's also a t-shirt sale at Tarentum Police Department. Click here for more.