From Pride Night at the zoo to Unicorn World, it's gonna be an event-filled weekend in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a weekend filled with fun events throughout the Pittsburgh area!

Here are some things you can do this weekend to keep you busy and some of them are free!

Pride Night at the Pittsburgh Zoo

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is hosting Pride Night tonight.

It's a special, after-hours, inclusive event for the LGBTQIA+ community.

There will be crafts, music, and vendors spread throughout the zoo.

It's all happening from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. and costs $25 to get in.

The Inaugural Babesburgh Bash

Babesburgh is hosting its inaugural bash.

The event will showcase more than 100 women-owned and women-led local businesses and organizations.

It's happening tomorrow at Allegheny Landing Park on the North Shore from 3 p.n. to 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and there's a $39 option that includes a souvenir glass.

Unicorn World

Unicorn World is set to gallop into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center tomorrow and Sunday.

There will be an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, a unicorn bounce house, rides, face painting, and more.

Tickets are around $43 and kids age two and under get in free.

You will need to buy timed tickets in advance ahead of the event.

Squirrel Hill Night Market

There will be more than 75 vendors along with local live bands and performers, and of course, plenty of food trucks.

The market will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the best part is that it's free to attend.

Cranberry Township Bike Rodeo

The Cranberry Township Police Department is hosting a bike rodeo tomorrow to help keep cyclists of all ages safe.

There will be an obstacle course, free bike inspections, and helmet fittings.

It's all happening in the community park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Open Streets Pittsburgh

There's another Open Streets Pittsburgh event happening tomorrow.

City roads will be closed, allowing bikers and walkers to take over, free from cars.

Tomorrow's route will stretch from the North Side to the Hill District.

The roads will be closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.