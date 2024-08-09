As Tropical Storm Debby churns through the Pittsburgh region, big rain totals expected for some

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - By the time you read this, most if not all of the remnants of Debby will have moved out of our area.

We are already seeing some big rain totals in spots though. As of 5 a.m., radar estimates in Bedford County are showing some areas potentially surpassing 5 inches of rain with another heavy rain band moving through.

There will be river flooding from this event and low-lying areas will also be impacted.

Flood warnings and watches in our area KDKA Weather Center

Please be weather-aware.

While we may not have wanted as much rain as we are getting at once, we can officially call what we will see today a "drought buster." Yesterday, weekly drought monitor maps were released, and some improvement was shown week over week.

Drought conditions throughout our area KDKA Weather Center

Our slight drought or higher area fell down to just below 68 percent. The prior week they were at 72 percent. The heaviest rain is falling this morning right where the worst conditions are listed as being in place. "Extreme drought" conditions encompass only around a percent of the state but it is all in Somerset, Bedford, & Fulton Counties.

"Severe drought" conditions cover about a quarter of the state and similar to the "extreme drought" areas, the area listed as being "severe" is where we are seeing rain totals the highest this morning.

The rest of the weekend is looking pleasant.

I have highs today hitting the mid 80s but the low for today will be hit just before midnight.

I have seen a low of 67° in Pittsburgh. Highs on Saturday, Sunday, & Monday will likely be just shy of 80°.

Comfortable weather will stick around for the next week with highs in the low 80s but low humidity for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

7-day forecast: August 9, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

