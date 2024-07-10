Fox Chapel Golf Club set to host 6th annual U.S. Senior Women's Open

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- The 6th annual playing of the U.S. Senior Women's Open is coming to the Pittsburgh area next month and is being held at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

120 of the best senior women's golfers will battle it out from August 1 through August 4 at the historic course in Fox Chapel.

This is the trophy which will go to the winner of the 6th Annual U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship which is coming to Fox Chapel Golf Club August 1-5



It’s an opportunity for you to walk the fairways inside the ropes with 120 competitors from all over the world. ⁦@USGA⁩ pic.twitter.com/4bGo7b2qr8 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 9, 2024

One of the great things about the event is that it allows you to walk alongside the players and their caddies in the fairways for a great inside-the-ropes opportunity.

World Golf Hall of Gamer Carol Semple Thompson will get a special exemption after winning seven USGA events. She says she's excited about the best women's senior golfers getting to see Fox Chapel at its very best.

"I've always loved this golf course," Thompson said. "I played here when I was young through the 60s and 70s and 80s. I don't remember it being as challenging as it is now because my golf is not quite what it used to be. But I think each hole is interesting and I think the players will just love it.

"We talked about how engaging they were and thought how we can build on that," said Katherine Khoury, Assistant Director of the tournament. "So, that's when we said why not not rope the golf course? Just the tees and greens to protect the tees and greens, but let fans interact with them and truly get to see inside the ropes of a USGA championship but also interact with the players."

For this year's tournament, the course is expected to play at a Par of 71 with a yardage of 5,964 yards.

What will the winner of the tournament receive?

The winner of the 2024 U.S Senior Women's Open will receive a gold medal, the U.S. Senior Women's Open Trophy for one year, exemptions into the next ten U.S Senior Women's Open tournaments, an exemption into next year's U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills, and their name onto a plaque at the USGA Museum's Hall of Champions.

Facts and history about Fox Chapel Golf Club

Fox Chapel Golf Club's history dates back to 1923, with the course originally designed by Seth Raynor. The course underwent renovations in 1999 by Brian Silva and restored by Fazio Design in 2019.

The course has hosted numerous notable events over the years, including the 2012, 2013, and 2014 Senior Players Championship. Fox Chapel also hosted the 2002 Curtis Cup, the 1965 U.S. Senior Amateur, and the 1985 U.S. Women's Amateur.

Can I buy tickets to the tournament?

There are two types of tickets available to the tournament that can be purchased online.

Gallery passes allow access to the grounds that are good for any day of the championship. Tickets cost $16.00 per day.

There are also Pittsburgh Pavilion passes available, which allow everything gallery passes provide, plus access to an open-air sports bar style facility with different seating options, championship coverage, and executive restrooms. Pittsburgh Pavilion tickets cost $35.00 per day.