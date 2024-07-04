2 found dead in Pittsburgh-area pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were found dead in a pool in Pine Township on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to Whetherburn Drive in Pine Township for a welfare check around 6 p.m. At the residence, first responders found two adult men dead in a pool.

County police said a preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play.

The Allegheny County Medical Exainer's Office will determine the cause and manner of death. The two men have not been identified.

No other details were released on Thursday.