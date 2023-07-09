Former WVU Men's Basketball Coach Bob Huggins now claiming he never resigned, threatens legal action

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) - A legal battle is brewing in Morgantown, West Virginia.

It comes after a legal representative for former WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins stated that he never officially resigned as head coach.

Many are waking up this Sunday morning thinking the Bob Huggins era of WVU Basketball was over.

After two DUIs, one while he was coaching Cincinnati, and another last month in Pittsburgh, Huggins allegedly stepped down as the coach of the Mountaineers.

However, Huggins is saying he didn't resign and wants to keep his job.

In a letter to WVU President E. Gordon Gee, Huggins's legal representation claim "Coach Huggins has never communicated his resignation to you, the athletic director, or anyone at WVU."

Meanwhile, WVU issued a response, saying "the university will not accept Mr. Huggins revocation of his resignation nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men's basketball program."

This all started after Huggins was arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh on June 16 and able more than twice the legal limit.

His resignation was announced by the university the following night.

Now, Huggins's attorney said that the university announced his client's retirement based on a text message from Huggins's wife.

The university said they're confused by this backtrack from Huggins because no matter whose device the message was sent from, Huggins clearly communicated his resignation and the athletic director went on to say: "We accept your resignation and wish you the best in retirement. We appreciate your many years of dedication to WVU."

Huggins alleges he signed no resignation letter and wants his job back and is now threatening a lawsuit if not reinstated.

So now it becomes a question of whether or not WVU will reinstate him or will it go to court.