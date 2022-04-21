Terry Shaffer, former Shanksville fire chief who responded on 9/11, receives new heart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The volunteer fire chief who led Shanksville's first responders on Sept. 11, 2001, has received a new heart.

Former Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Shaffer had a heart transplant at UPMC on Monday. His family said the surgery took nine hours and he is recovering in the hospital.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA Twitter)

Last year, family and friends launched a campaign to help cover Shaffer's transplant expenses. Thanks to more than 500 donors, they raised $100,000.

His family said Shaffer's story is a good reminder to make sure you are a registered organ donor.