Terry Shaffer, former Shanksville fire chief who responded on 9/11, receives new heart

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The volunteer fire chief who led Shanksville's first responders on Sept. 11, 2001, has received a new heart.

Former Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Shaffer had a heart transplant at UPMC on Monday. His family said the surgery took nine hours and he is recovering in the hospital. 

Last year, family and friends launched a campaign to help cover Shaffer's transplant expenses. Thanks to more than 500 donors, they raised $100,000.

His family said Shaffer's story is a good reminder to make sure you are a registered organ donor.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 9:29 PM

