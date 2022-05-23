Former Keystone Oaks music teacher will stand trial on child pornography charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former music teacher in the Keystone Oaks School District appeared in court on child porn charges Monday.

Thomas Duxbury didn't have much to say as he walked out of district magistrate court. He is being charged for allegedly possessing child porn and videos featuring sexual abuse of children.

Police say the Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip from Snapchat about a user uploading multiple videos of children performing sexual acts. Police traced the user name back to an email account linked to Duxbury. Police searched his home and seized his cell phone, which they say held over 100 photos and videos containing child porn.

Duxbury turned himself in last week.

His attorney Sean Logue says while this is a sad and tragic thing, he believes his client didn't hurt any children with his alleged activity.

"No child from Keystone Oaks was ever harmed. No child was ever put in danger. He never propositioned a child. He never peeped on a child. Those things didn't happen. He did something that was illegal, allegedly. He did something illegal in his home. He did not do that at the school and he did not hurt anyone at the school," Logue said.

Duxbury waived his preliminary hearing and all charges will be held for trial. He will be back in court for a formal arraignment on July 14.