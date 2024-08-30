Food, football, and festivals | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have made it to the weekend and we're saying goodbye to August with a couple of fun family-friendly events.

Kickoff and RibFest at Acrisure Stadium

We're going to start on the North Shore for one of the biggest late-summer events in Pittsburgh.

It's the return of the Kickoff and RibFest! It's happening outside of Acrisure Stadium today and goes through Monday.

You'll be able to sample some of the best ribs in the country as well as enjoy free concerts, and of course, Pitt Football on Saturday.

Admission to the festival grounds is free and food and drink will be available for purchase.

Get the full schedule on their website right here.

LST Ship Memorial

You'll also be able to tour a decommissioned Navy ship this weekend.

it's a decommissioned World War II tank landing ship that was on the beach in Normandy during the D-Day operation.

It is docked on the North Shore and tours run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. today through Tuesday.

Check out more about the ship at this link.

Tacomania Super Fest

Staying on the North Side, the second annual Tacomania Super Fest on Sunday at Allegheny Commons Park.

Organizers promise amazing food and drinks from local businesses and live music.

There will also be pro wrestling!

It goes from noon until 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Get the details right here.

A Soulful Taste of the Burgh

Starting today, Market Square will play host to an annual soul food festival.

Better known as A Soulful Taste of the Burgh, you'll be able to taste great southern and ethnic cuisine from dozens of vendors.

There will also be a barbecue contest, live performances, and cultural and craft activities.

The festival goes through Sunday and you can get more information on their Facebook page.