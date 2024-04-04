How will flooding in Pittsburgh impact Pirates fans traveling to home opener?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Major roads in Downtown Pittsburgh are still closed due to flooding, creating a potential traffic mess for the Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener on Friday.

From the North Shore to the South Side and everything in between, the rivers rose and hit levels not seen since 2005. With the "bathtub" section of the Parkway East and the 10th Street Bypass closed and the North Shore Riverwalk covered in water, some Pirates fans are worried about getting to PNC Park for the opener.

"A few months ago, we watched yinzers drive up in a blizzard to Buffalo and shovel off their seats to sit in snow," Pirates fan Noah Hiles said. "This is not going to stop Pittsburgh sports fans, especially after the team's hot start."

With PennDOT closing access to the bypass and "bathtub," drivers have been finding alternate ways around town. As of Thursday afternoon, PennDOT said crews are set to begin pumping and cleaning the "bathtub" once river levels cooperate.

Officials said it is too early to tell if the roadway will open in time for Friday's game.

"People will find a way to get around though because who doesn't want to come down to opening day, right?" Pirates fan Mark Westerlu said.

And for those fans who want to ride the Gateway Clipper shuttle from Station Square to PNC Park, KDKA-TV confirmed shuttle service is canceled. Officials said the water level is partway up the tunnel leading down to the clipper's dock.

Factor in the closure of the North Shore Riverwalk, which sees tens of thousands of footprints on opening day, the Gateway Clipper has nowhere to drop off fans.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is also reminding light rail riders that Wood Street Station will close for rail work immediately after the game.

"A free bus shuttle will transport riders from Gateway Station to Penn Station," PRT posted to social media on Thursday.

Officials said fans should give themselves extra time to get to Friday's game.