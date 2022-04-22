Flight makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A flight made an emergency landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Friday.

The Delta CRJ-900, a small commercial jet, diverted to the Pittsburgh airport, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Airport Authority said.

The initial reports indicated smoke in the cockpit, but firefighters were unable to find any fire.

The flight was traveling from LaGuardia to St. Louis. It landed in Pittsburgh without any incident.