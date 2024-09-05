Flight from Newark to Dallas diverted to Pittsburgh after bomb threat found written inside airplane bathroom

Bomb threat found on plane heading from Newark to Dallas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An American Airlines flight from Newark to Dallas was diverted to Pittsburgh yesterday after a bomb threat was found written inside the airplane's bathroom.

A spokesperson for the FBI Pittsburgh says that the incident took place on American Airlines Flight 1603 that was traveling from Newark, New Jersey to Dallas, Texas on Wednesday morning.

When a flight attendant onboard the flight noticed some 'faint pink writing' in the bathroom of the plane that mentioned a bomb being on the plane, the pilot was notified and the flight was diverted to Pittsburgh International.

FBI agents alongside local police were there when the plane landed.

A sweep of the plane was conducted and agents and officers found no active threat onboard the aircraft.

The FBI says it's unclear when the note was written.

Once the sweep was completed the flight was cleared to continue to Dallas and safely landed there by Wednesday afternoon.