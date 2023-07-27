Five vehicle crash shuts down Squirrel Hill Tunnel inbound, Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're heading into the city this morning from the east, you will need to find an alternate route.

A five-vehicle accident inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel has shut down the inbound lanes and the Parkway East.

Traffic as of 6:30 a.m. is completely stopped as first responders have only just begun the rescue and recovery effort.

An alternate route is available, which is getting off at the Wilkinsburg exit, going through the heart of Wilkinsburg up to Penn Avenue, and then through Squirrel Hill to get back on the Parkway.

It's not known yet what caused the accident, if there are any injuries, or how long the closure will last.

