Five people arrested, accused of trespassing at Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Five people were arrested early Wednesday morning and are accused of trespassing at the former Century III Mall in West Mifflin.

According to court paperwork, West Mifflin Police arrested four adults and one juvenile for allegedly breaking into the mall around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

West Mifflin Police say that they received a call that people were trespassing inside the mall and when officers arrived on scene, they found a car parked outside the mall.

Officers also learned that one of the people that was inside the mall was livestreaming on Facebook using a flashlight that was mounted on top of a handgun.

Given the officers' concerns due to the handgun seen in the Facebook video, they waited for the people got back inside the car and started to leave the mall.

Officers then pulled the car over and ordered everyone outside.

While waiting for the vehicle to be towed, officers found a bag inside the car that contained the handgun with five live rounds.

All five people are facing criminal trespassing charges.

Not the first trespassing incident at the mall

Seven people were arrested and charged with trespassing at the mall in March. The charges were later dropped.

Last year, a social media influencer was charged with criminal and defiant trespassing. A video showed him and another unidentified man inside the mall.

Not long before that, a teenager fell through the roof of the abandoned mall and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, suffering two broken vertebrae and a punctured lung.

Earlier this year, the demolition process of the mall began.