Charges dropped against seven people charged with breaking into abandoned Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Seven people who were charged with breaking into the abandoned Century III Mall last month will now see their charges dropped.

Six men and one woman were all taken into custody on March 12 after police said they were caught trespassing inside the mall.

According to court records, all charges against the seven people have now been dropped.

Their arrest came amid a couple of different incidents when people broke into the mall.

In November, social media influencer Carter Banks was charged with criminal and defiant trespassing. A video from Banks showed him and another unidentified man inside the mall after he somehow slipped past the security.

Not long before that, a teenager fell through the roof of the abandoned mall and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, suffering two broken vertebrae and a punctured lung.

About a month ago, the demolition process of the mall began.