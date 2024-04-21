Watch CBS News
Local News

Charges dropped against seven people charged with breaking into abandoned Century III Mall

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Charges dropped against Century III Mall trespassers
Charges dropped against Century III Mall trespassers 00:18

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Seven people who were charged with breaking into the abandoned Century III Mall last month will now see their charges dropped. 

Six men and one woman were all taken into custody on March 12 after police said they were caught trespassing inside the mall. 

According to court records, all charges against the seven people have now been dropped.

Their arrest came amid a couple of different incidents when people broke into the mall. 

RELATED STORIES: 

In November, social media influencer Carter Banks was charged with criminal and defiant trespassing. A video from Banks showed him and another unidentified man inside the mall after he somehow slipped past the security. 

Not long before that, a teenager fell through the roof of the abandoned mall and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, suffering two broken vertebrae and a punctured lung. 

About a month ago, the demolition process of the mall began. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 8:08 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.