People can fish without a license in Pa. on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you want to fish this Memorial Day Weekend, you don't have to go out and buy a license.

Sunday, May 28 is the first fish-for-free day of the season. It allows anyone to legally fish in Pennsylvania waterways without a license.

The first Fish-for-Free Day of 2023 is coming up!



People can fish on Pennsylvania waterways without a fishing license on May 28, but all other fishing regulations still apply.



Know the waters you're fishing: https://t.co/DnrSgMYGTr pic.twitter.com/lOaqiiRebd — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (@pafishandboat) May 25, 2023

Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits also aren't required.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said fish-for-free days are a great way for families to "catch" the fun of fishing.

The second fish-for-free day of this year is scheduled for July 4.

All other fishing regulations still apply.