Watch CBS News
Local News

People can fish without a license in Pa. on Sunday

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you want to fish this Memorial Day Weekend, you don't have to go out and buy a license. 

Sunday, May 28 is the first fish-for-free day of the season. It allows anyone to legally fish in Pennsylvania waterways without a license.

Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits also aren't required. 

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said fish-for-free days are a great way for families to "catch" the fun of fishing.

The second fish-for-free day of this year is scheduled for July 4.  

All other fishing regulations still apply. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 2:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.