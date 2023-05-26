People can fish without a license in Pa. on Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you want to fish this Memorial Day Weekend, you don't have to go out and buy a license.
Sunday, May 28 is the first fish-for-free day of the season. It allows anyone to legally fish in Pennsylvania waterways without a license.
Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits also aren't required.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said fish-for-free days are a great way for families to "catch" the fun of fishing.
The second fish-for-free day of this year is scheduled for July 4.
All other fishing regulations still apply.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.