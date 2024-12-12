Watch CBS News
Hundreds of students compete in First LEGO League Grand Championship

By Kristine Sorensen

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Six-hundred-fifty students on 78 teams from schools and communities all across Western Pennsylvania competed in the First LEGO League Grand Championship at Aliquippa High School on Saturday, Dec. 7. Students in third through eighth grades have been working together as individual teams to design robots using LEGOs and program them to solve missions. 

The goal is to teach young people skills through hands-on learning in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Students are taught to use critical thinking, teamwork and research to come up with solutions and then present those to the judges.  

Murat Uzman is one of the organizers of the competition, a volunteer with FIRST LEGO League and the coach of one of the teams competing called "HUBWORKS Wizards." 

"The organization through this competition teaches kids great skills that they can use for the rest of their lives," Uzman said. 

The competition is more than robots. Students also compete in "innovation projects" where they're tasked with solving a real-world problem. This year's theme is "SUBMERGED" – meaning anything underwater. The competition is completely run by volunteers and is organized by "Brain-STEM Learning" – a local robotics team.

Eight teams from the Western PA FLL Championship will advance to compete at the Pennsylvania State Championship to be held in February in Palmyra, Pennsylvania. Two winners from the state will advance to the international championship, called the World Festival, which will be held in April in Houston, Texas.

For more on First LEGO League, go to their website. For more on STEM learning for kids in the Pittsburgh region, go to Kidsburgh's website.

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

