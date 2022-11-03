Jill Biden rallies voters at Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers headquarters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers were thrilled First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to encourage the community to vote.

Six days before the midterm election, Ms. Biden, who is an educator herself, spoke to a room full of Pittsburgh teachers at the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers headquarters in the city's South Side Flats. The first lady made the trip to attend the rally with the American Federation of Teachers' get-out-the-vote bus tour.

"This year, races up and down the ballot are going to be so close and the only way we're going to win is by showing up and encouraging others to do the same," said First Lady Biden.

#NOW First Lady Jill Biden just arrived to the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers headquarters in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats. @FLOTUS is joining @AFTunion’s get-out-the-vote bus tour to get Pittsburgh voters to the polls on Tuesday and discuss ways to improve education. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Id8zn9xb6v — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) November 2, 2022

Dr. Biden said educators can make students better thinkers, harder workers, kinder and braver.

KDKA's Jessica Guay asked Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers what they want from their government, and they said they want funding for schools that need it most.

"Just to make sure our schools are fully funded and do their best, that our kids are provided for," said Robert Mitchell, a Spanish teacher at Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy.

"I would like our public education to be funded to the extent that it should be, that our children deserve it to be," said Sarah Mueller, a chemistry teacher at Pittsburgh Allderdice High School. "I'd like our buildings to be modernized, I'd like air conditioning in the building where I teach, that would be great. I would like the supplies for the children learning that they are going to use."

Brenda Marks, a registered behavioral technician at Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, said children in the city are in great need right now and she'd like to see money to go to schools and to services that will help kids.

"The pandemic has caused a lot of trauma, and the effects it has had on our city, on their families and they need the support, and we need people in office who understand that," said Marks.

The first lady urged people to put voting on the top of their to-do list.

"Republicans are ramping up their attacks on unions," said First Lady Biden. "They're putting Social Security and Medicaid on the chopping block and trying to pass a nationwide abortion ban. They're once again giving more tax cuts to large corporations and the wealthy."

"Just vote, just vote!" Mueller said.

"Your voice must be heard," Mitchell said. "Make sure you tell everyone, your family members, friends, colleagues, and get out and vote on Election Day."

Democratic candidates also spoke at the AFT rally.

The AFT vote bus tour is stopping in at least 10 states and 25 cities leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.