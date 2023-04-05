First Alert Weather: Destructive straight-line winds & tornadoes possible tonight as cold front slides through region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's severe weather threat is the highest that we have seen in a long while.

Recently, our severe weather chances have been confined to strong and damaging straight-line winds. Today's risk will include us having at least a chance for strong wind, large hail, and tornadoes.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

To make things even a little more concerning is the fact that the strong storms will roll through when many are heading to bed for the night. So many warnings may not be as widespread as they would be if this happened in the middle of the day.

Night tornados are some of the scariest events of nature and we have a real chance to see a tornado or two tonight. We are asking everyone to be weather aware as much as possible today and especially overnight. Make sure that your family and friends are aware of any dangerous storms occurring.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

So let's start with this morning, where there will be an isolated rain and storm chance.

Yes, most of the day will be dry but one of our better chances for rain comes from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. this morning for places like Armstrong and Indiana counties. This rain will be non-severe but I can't rule out an isolated storm or two.

Morning temperatures are hovering near 60 degrees so it's plenty warm. Most of the morning, similar to yesterday, will be dry with partly cloudy afternoon skies.

The afternoon is looking completely dry with highs in the mid to low 80s and gusty winds of around 30mph coming in out of the south.

Storm chances peak from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. with the initial line.

Outlook at storms expected today KDKA Weather Center

Lots of lightning, strong winds, downpours, and even large hail will be possible with these cells shooting through the area. We will see a couple more lines of showers pushing through overnight into Thursday morning.

By the time we get to the Thursday morning commute any rain left over should be in the way of showers quickly moving down to our southeast.

7-day forecast: April 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!