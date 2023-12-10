First Alert Weather: Rain turns to snow this evening, continues into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to rain switching over to snow.

We've already seen our high temperature at midnight, and this cold front is ushering in colder air that will drop us from the 40s this morning into the 30s by the evening with breezy conditions. We're going to stick with at least light rain showers throughout the day with the heaviest rain being east of Pittsburgh into the higher elevations.

Conditions for the region throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Most areas will see between a quarter to half an inch of rain, but eastern areas could see around an inch. That switchover to snow showers will start to occur between 6-9 p.m. this evening first starting in the mountains. With steady snow expected to follow after the rain, this will make for wet and slushy roadways and difficulties with traveling into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures and conditions throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Preston (WV) and Garrett (MD) counties from 7 p.m. this evening to 1 p.m. tomorrow due to the snowfall amounts possibly reaching 5-6". A reminder that if it rains right before it snows, roads cannot be pretreated properly since they can be washed away.

Winter weather advisory issued for Preston and Garrett counties KDKA Weather Center

So if possible, plan ahead to not travel during this timeframe.

Scattered snow showers stick around into Monday due to the lake effect setup.

We will see our snow add up starting Sunday night, not during the day. Snow should be done by the end of the day on Monday. In terms of snow totals from Sunday night to the end of day Monday, lower elevations including Pittsburgh will see little to no snow, but areas along I-80 could see to 2" tomorrow afternoon.

Laurel Highlands will be seeing the bulk of the snow where they could see between 3-6" inches.

The rest of the week will be easygoing with lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s.

7-day forecast: December 10, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

