First Alert Weather: High winds expected through late Saturday night; few snow squalls Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight is a First Alert Weather night through midnight with a wind advisory in place and a winter weather advisory in place for the Ridges and Laurels through noon Sunday for wintry driving conditions.

Daily average High: 36° Low: 21°

Sunrise: 7:43 a.m. Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TONIGHT

AWARE: Gusts up to 45 mph and up to 60 mph in the Laurels

Snow showers stick around off and on tonight and Sunday and could leave up to an inch of snow in many spots in the next 24 hours and a couple of inches in the Laurels and Ridges.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

After Sunday, the focus shifts to very cold air-- the coldest of the season, with highs below freezing much of this next week and lows in the single digits with wind chills hovering near zero several mornings early in the week.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

The Steelers game in Buffalo is now on Monday due to the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and 1-3 feet of snow in Orchard Park! Travel will be nearly impossible tomorrow but will improve late tomorrow night into Monday morning. The game temp will be 20, but wind chills will be near zero during the game with winds still up to 20 mph. Here we go!

KDKA-TV Weather Center

