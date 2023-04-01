First Alert Weather: High winds expected this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a mild start with morning temperatures in the 60s. The High Wind Warning for Allegheny County and south goes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and so does the Wind Advisory for areas north of Pittsburgh.

Wind gusts will be around 50-60mph and possibly even stronger for the ridges. We make it to the mid-60s this afternoon, but we won't be able to enjoy it much.

Even if we get some sunshine that's going to add to the ingredients for severe storms to develop. We are under a 'slight risk' for severe weather meaning scattered strong to severe storms are possible across the state.

Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado are possible for everyone tomorrow so stay weather aware.

By Sunday, sunshine returns with seasonable highs around 50.

The warmer weather moves back on Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We will keep unsettled weather in place with a few scattered showers and then thunderstorms possible Wednesday.

