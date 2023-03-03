First Alert Weather: Heavy winds and rain expected this Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a First Alert Weather day due to high wind gusts with the strongest wind speeds coming in the Ridges of Fayette & Westmoreland County along with the eastern side of Indiana Co.

Wind gusts in these communities could top 60mph this afternoon as warm air surges north on the east side of a mid-level low. It doesn't look like the push of this warmer air will have a huge impact on our highs today with Pittsburgh only expected to reach the upper 40s today.

Wind gust forecast for Uniontown KDKA Weather Center

You'll also need the umbrella if stuck outside with rain showers arriving around 9 a.m. today and rain chances being around through the rest of the day. Rain totals will likely be just shy of a full inch. Rain comes in waves with afternoon waves bringing with them the chance for a couple of rumbles.

Clearly, you need to be weather-aware today.

Just a heads up, if you are traveling through Maryland today, there is an Ice Storm Warning in effect for Garrett County through 11 tonight.

Somerset County is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Communities from Butler County to the south also have Wind Advisories in place through 1 a.m. Saturday.

Out-the-door temperatures are hovering near freezing right now with noon temperatures likely in the mid-40s.

Conditions expected today KDKA Weather Center

The weekend will remain cool with Saturday highs in the low 40s and Sunday highs in the mid-40s. I guess I lied earlier this week when I said to get out and enjoy the near 70-degree warmth because it could be a while before we see it again. I now have us hitting the mid-60s on Monday before we cool down for the rest of the week.

Besides today's rain that turns to light snow on Saturday morning, there isn't much in the way of rain chances over the next week.

The next best chance is just isolated showers right now on Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

7-day forecast - March 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

