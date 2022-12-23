First Alert Weather: Flash freeze to bring rapidly dropping conditions, freezing road conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with rain already switching to snow and should be all snow by sunrise.

We started off in the 40s at midnight and are now seeing temperatures rapidly drop and continuing to do so within hours leaving a flash freeze on surfaces.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Snow will also be accumulating all throughout the day on top of the icy surfaces but in this case, 1" or 3" doesn't make a difference because it'll be blowing around.

Estimated snowfall over the next two days KDKA Weather Center

Do not be on the roads if you don't have to be.

Winds will also be gusting 40-50 mph and as high as 65 mph for some, so wind chill values will be as low as -40 for some through the day all the way through Saturday afternoon which is why there's a Wind Chill Warning.

Wind Chill Warning in effect from today until Saturday. KDKA Weather Center

Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day.

Morning lows will be in the single digits, and wind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-teens, but wind chills will still remain below zero the entire day. Light snow will linger on, and light accumulations could add to Friday's snow totals.

The Steelers' game on Saturday night will be the coldest one this season with single digits temperatures and negative wind chills. If you're going to that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!

High wind impacts over the next two days. KDKA Weather Center

Christmas Day will still be very cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and single-digit temperatures. There may be some flurries lingering, but it's looking like a White Christmas!

Any snow that falls Friday should stick to the ground all throughout Christmas weekend because of the frigid temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper teens with winds calming down but still a bit breezy at times.

7-day forecast, December 23, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!