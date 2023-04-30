Fire truck struck by driver at accident scene on Interstate 70

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A South Strabane Township fire truck responding to an accident on Interstate 70 was struck by a motorist on Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched for a report of a vehicle accident on Interstate 70 eastbound involving an overturned camper and a pickup truck facing the opposite way in traffic. A fire truck with additional firefighters was called to the scene, where a perimeter was established to slow traffic and protect the first responders.

Once the truck was positioned, a passenger vehicle struck the truck, with crew members inside, according to a department press release.

South Strabane Township Fire Department

There were no injuries to firefighters, however, the driver of the vehicle that caused the incident was transported to the hospital with injuries. The truck sustained damage to the driver's side, "affecting access to its compartments, safety components, and electrical system," the release added.

After the truck was damaged, a firefighter reported that they were nearly struck by oncoming traffic, with the driver "driving at an excessive rate of speed," per the release.