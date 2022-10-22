Fifth gun found at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yet another firearm was confiscated from a passenger at Pittsburgh International Airport. This incident marks the fifth gun spotted at the airport dating back to last Friday.

"On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 7:25 p.m., TSA officers observed a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun carefully concealed within a passenger's duffel bag at the main security checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport," the Allegheny County Police Department said via a press release. "The officers alerted Allegheny County Police that the firearm had been disassembled and separately wrapped inside various pieces of clothing within the duffel bag."

Related: TSA officers stop 4 guns in 5 days at Pittsburgh International Airport

Police charged 20-year-old Shane Woods of Lancaster, Calif. with the violation of Firearms not to be Carried without a License, the release added. Woods was taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and is involved in the investigation.

The gun was turned over to the Allegheny County Police.