Penguins owner Fenway Sports Group reportedly taking over over AT&T SportsNet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Penguins owner Fenway Sports Group is reportedly taking over AT&T SportsNet.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports agreed to a deal to allow Fenway Sports Group to take over the channel, the Sports Business Journal reported Monday. Specific financial details weren't released, but the deal is expected to close within the next several weeks.

Fenway Sports Group co-owns New England Sports Network, which broadcasts the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

It's still unclear what will happen to the Pirates, who are also broadcasted on AT&T SportsNet.

The NHL season is just a few weeks away. The Penguins play their first preseason game at home on Sept. 24 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.