Watch CBS News
National News

Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new economic report could pressure the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates  again.

The U.S. Census Bureau said retail sales surged 3% in January.

That surpasses the 1.8% economists had estimated, and it follows a slight decline in December. The turnaround could have been helped by the strong labor market and post-holiday discounts, as well as good weather.

January retail sales were 6.4% higher than last year when the COVID-19 omicron variant was surging.

The Fed could raise interest rates again to cool demand.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.