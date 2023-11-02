FBI Pittsburgh warns of violent groups targeting kids online

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In an unusual move, the Pittsburgh FBI office asked reporters to come in Thursday and learn about a new unsettling twist on crimes against children.

One agent called it one of the most disturbing things he's seen in his career.

This is disturbing stuff done by groups the FBI doesn't want to name. They don't even want them to think they've made it to the big leagues. But it involves these people preying on kids online and trying to convince them to harm themselves.

It's a sick twist on grooming children online: adults targeting our youth using gaming sites and manipulating them to self-harm.

"We have identified victims in the Pittsburgh area that we're talking with so we know that this is happening," said FBI Pittsburgh Supervisory Special Agent Tim Wolford.

FBI Pittsburgh declined to give exact numbers but said there are several open investigations, and one of the alleged suspects lives right in our area.

That's why Assistant Special Agent In Charge Christopher Giordano called for a press conference with reporters.

"We are seeing this here. We are extremely concerned about this. This is not something that we would normally do," Giordano said.

KDKA-TV has reported extensively on grooming and sextortion, but this twist involves self-harm and victims are manipulated into livestreaming the whole thing.

"The individuals are not only asking people to self-harm, they want them to harm their families, they want them to harm their animals," Giordano said.

They're blackmailing kids and teens into committing dangerous acts, from cutting to attempted suicide and even branding themselves called "fan signaling." And it's all starting on gaming platforms.

"Gaming platforms that are very popular with children as young as 7 or 8 years old. These are gaming platforms that might have a chatting function that allows you to interact with other people online who are also playing the game. They will groom these children on the gaming platforms and then transition them to another platform where they can direct message or live stream," said FBI Pittsburgh Supervisory Special Agent Tim Wolford.

The FBI shared these red flags parents need to look out for:

Sudden behavior changes such as becoming withdrawn, moody, or irritable.

Sudden changes in appearance, especially neglect of appearance.

Changes in eating or sleeping habits.

Dropping out of activities and becoming more isolated and withdrawn.

Scars, often in patterns.

Fresh cuts, scratches, bruises, bite marks, burns, or other wounds.

Carvings, such as words or symbols, on the skin.

Wearing long sleeves or pants in hot weather.

Threatening to commit suicide and openly talking about death, not being wanted or needed or not being around.