Fayette County community calls for action after crash killed 5, including toddler

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Fayette County community is calling for change on a stretch of road in Wharton Township.

"Route 40 is starting to look like a graveyard," said Brian VanSickle, chief of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department.

When you drive up and down a stretch of Route 40, you'll pass several makeshift memorials. Most recently, a teddy bear was placed to mark where five people, including an infant, were killed in a head-on crash near the entrance to Nemacolin.

"Having that 7-month-old baby in my hands, I knew right then we had to spark change," VanSickle said. "I'm going to be the voice for that baby to demand change."

According to PennDOT, there have been more than a dozen crashes on Route 40 between Route 381 and Hawes Road in the past few years.

"The speed limit is a little fast. I think it needs to be slowed down," said Ted Bolish, who lives in the area.

VanSickle is petitioning PennDOT for a traffic study. He also wants the speed limit to be reduced from 45 miles per hour to 35 mph and speeding fines doubled in the area.

"I think a lot of it just has to do with people not paying attention to the posted speed limit," the chief said.

VanSickle, also a Wharton Township supervisor, said truck traffic has increased dramatically on Route 40 since Turnpike tolls have been raised. He said truck drivers use the road as a connector to get to Hagerstown, Maryland.

"If you get behind a truck coming off the mountain, you're going slow the whole way through, and that's when people get antsy and try to dart out," said John Lear, who lives in the area.

VanSickle said he doesn't know the solution, but he is urging PennDOT and legislators to help. He says he owes it to this community where he has lived his entire life.