Multiple people killed in Fayette County crash

FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple people are reportedly dead after a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route 40 and New Meadow Run Drive in Wharton Township, Farmington, shortly before 2 pm., according to 911.

Details on the crash are limited, but dispatchers said four people were killed.

According to PennDOT, the crash has shut down Route 40 in both directions between the intersection of Route 381 and the intersection of Dinner Bell 5 Forks Road and Dinner Bell Ohiopyle Road. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.

