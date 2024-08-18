State police investigating robbery after suspect was shot by homeowner in Fayette County

HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was shot during a robbery after he attempted to enter a home in Fayette County on Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to a home in Henry Clay Township in the 800 block of Mae West Road around 11:30 p.m. for a reported burglary in progress.

Police arrived at the home to find the suspect had been shot in the face twice by the homeowner.

They learned that the homeowner retrieved a gun, confronted the intruder who refused to leave, and fired multiple shots, hitting the intruder in the face twice.

The intruder was identified as 62-year-old David Luczak of Cleveland.

Police treated Luczak on the scene until EMS arrived and he was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

The Uniontown State Police Criminal Investigation Unit is now working with the Fayette County District Attorney's Office to investigate the robbery.

Luczak will ultimately be charged with burglary.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.