State police asking for public's help in locating missing, elderly Fayette County man Anthony Decenzo

State police searching for missing elderly man in Fayette County

BROWNSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.

According to state police, 83-year-old Anthony Decenzo left his home on Friday to go look at other real estate but did not return home.

Photo of Anthony Decenzo provided by Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police

Police attempted to ping his cell phone but were unsuccessful.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a denim jacket, and driving a cream-colored Cadillac STS.

It's believed he was last in the area of State Route 166.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

