Driver of car crashes into autobody shop in Fayette County

MERRITTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were hospitalized after the driver of a vehicle crashed into an autobody shop in Fayette County on Friday.

The crash happened on Friday around 7 p.m. at Swift's Auto Sales on Academy Road in Merrittstown. It is the third time the driver of a vehicle has crashed into the business in the last 15 years.

"This is terrible," said Holly Swift, whose husband owns Swift's Auto Sales. "I'm scared to death my husband is going to die here."

Two drivers crashed outside the business on Friday, pushing one of the vehicles into the building. Two people suffered head injuries and were flown to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Crews had to shore up the building to keep it from collapsing further. The accident is under investigation.

The owner of Swift's Auto Sales said there is no timeline for a reopening. The last time this happened, it took months to reopen, he said.

Swift said the loss of business as a result of Friday's crash will hurt them tremendously. She added that they have tried to make the intersection safer, but nothing has happened.