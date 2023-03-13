Fayette County DA's Office taking steps to declare Uniontown bar a nuisance following shooting

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Fayette County District Attorney's Office is taking action against a Uniontown bar where two people died in a shooting last week.

Investigators are taking the first steps to declare the Sails Inn Bar on North Gallatin Avenue a nuisance bar, with the hope of eventually shutting it down.

District Attorney Richard Bower cited the shooting that claimed the lives of Darrell Gregg and Tommy Stargell Jr. as one of the reasons behind the decision. He also pointed to six Liquor Control Board violations and 74 incidents involving the police at the bar.

"First thing I did when I got a phone call from my mom, I screamed, I screamed," Stargell's sister, Novva Humble, said. "It's my baby. It's only me and him. My mom, it's only me and him. He has four kids."

Daryl Truley Jr. is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and firearms violations. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police are calling the suspect, 32-year-old Daryl Truley Jr., of Uniontown, "armed and dangerous."

Truley remains on the run.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and firearms violations.

Witnesses said a fight between Truley and Gregg led to shooting and that Stargell Jr. was trying to break the fight up.