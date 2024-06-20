Fayette County District Attorney file charges in two Uniontown shootings

Residents in Uniontown shaken after 2 separate shootings in same day

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - Charges have been filed by the Fayette County District Attorney's Office in a shooting that happened in Uniontown last week.

According to DA Mike Aubele's office, they have charged Santana Daley Jones in the shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

On Tuesday last week, according to the Uniontown Police Department, 33-year-old Josh Stevens was found shot and killed on a sidewalk in front of a home on Dunlap Street.

Stevens allegedly threatened to stab Jones prior to the shooting.

"This wasn't a random act of violence," Aubele said. "This was two people who knew each other."

As police were investigating, they were alerted to a man who was shot in the hip on Varndell Street around an hour later. In that shooting, another person in the vehicle had been hit by shrapnel.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the second shooting.

Aubele's office has charged him with attempted homicide in the second of the shootings, he was taken into custody and is currently at the Fayette County Prison.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Vincent Edward Pratt has been charged with conspiracy for his involvement and a second shooter is still at large. They are both considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact the state police.