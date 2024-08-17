Fayette County animal shelter looking to identify man who dropped off undernourished dog

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Fayette Friends of Animals are asking for help identifying a man who dropped off an undernourished dog at their kennel earlier this week.

Picture of man believed to have dropped off Courage, the German Shepherd Fayette Friends of Animals

The shelter said that around 12 a.m. on Monday, August 12, a man was able to unlock the gate and enter the kennel, leaving the young female German Shepherd to be found in the morning.

They said want to raise awareness and identify the man responsible for leaving the dog.

Also, according to the shelter, they're reminding people that if they want to surrender an animal to them, contact them directly.

"We understand that life can bring unexpected challenges, and we do everything we can to help. However, there is a process we must follow to ensure the safety and well-being of all the animals in our care," they said in an email provided to KDKA.

While they said they may not always have space for animals people may want to surrender, they did say they offer resources to help find solutions.

"Let's work together to ensure all animals are treated with the care and respect they deserve," they said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Fayette Friends of Animals at 724-245-7815.