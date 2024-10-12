At least 1 person killed in Westmoreland County house fire

SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- At least one person has died after a fire broke out at a residence in Scottdale, Westmoreland County.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Market Street around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson also was called to the scene, according to KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer.

BREAKING: The coroner is on their way to a house fire in Scottdale, Westmoreland County. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/eCuZg7JTUk — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) October 12, 2024

Dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that one person had been rescued from the house.

