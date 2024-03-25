Watch CBS News
Fat Cat restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side closing its doors for good

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing its doors for good after being open for less than a year.

Fat Cat restaurant located in the city's Deutschtown section of the city has announced it's shutting down and their last day will be March 30. 

Fat Cat restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side has announced it's shutting down and their last day of business will be March 30. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The fast and casual restaurant opened along East Ohio Street last July and the owners announced the news of their closing in a social media post. 

The owners told the Post-Gazette that they were able to find new work for all of their employees before they announced their decision about closing. 

"Let's make this week one to remember," the owners said in their post about closing. 

First published on March 25, 2024 / 2:44 AM EDT

