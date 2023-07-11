Fat Cat restaurant and bar opens on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's North Side has a brand new restaurant.

Fat Cat restaurant and bar is now open in the city's Deutschtown neighborhood.

First Look: Fat Cat is open on the North Side https://t.co/cGGHxuDeWq — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) July 10, 2023

The new, fast-casual bar and restaurant along East Ohio Street is open Wednesday through Sunday and features a menu with 14 different items.

The most expensive item is only $15.

Work is still taking place on the restaurant's second-floor space, which will be able to host live music.