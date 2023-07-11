Watch CBS News
Local News

Fat Cat restaurant and bar opens on Pittsburgh's North Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's North Side has a brand new restaurant.

Fat Cat restaurant and bar is now open in the city's Deutschtown neighborhood.

The new, fast-casual bar and restaurant along East Ohio Street is open Wednesday through Sunday and features a menu with 14 different items.

The most expensive item is only $15. 

Work is still taking place on the restaurant's second-floor space, which will be able to host live music. 

First published on July 11, 2023 / 2:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.