Fat Cat restaurant and bar opens on Pittsburgh's North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's North Side has a brand new restaurant.
Fat Cat restaurant and bar is now open in the city's Deutschtown neighborhood.
The new, fast-casual bar and restaurant along East Ohio Street is open Wednesday through Sunday and features a menu with 14 different items.
The most expensive item is only $15.
Work is still taking place on the restaurant's second-floor space, which will be able to host live music.
