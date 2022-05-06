Fan N'ATion Playlist: Pittsburgh Penguins Playoffs 2022 by DJ Petey C

Fan N'ATion's Official Party Starter, DJ Petey C, has put together this playlist for Pens fans to get you pumped for Pittsburgh Penguins Playoffs! From arena favorites to local artist icons, this playlist was created with all Penguins fans in mind. Tracks include songs of determination, perseverance, grit, and success, along with tracks played in the arena during Pens games and even songs from famous Pens moments or videos over the years. A veteran DJ who works at various events and venues in Pittsburgh, DJ Petey C is often sought out for events hosted by our sports teams and their players. Also included are some players' requested songs from these events (ex. Hall and Oates). Let's go Pens!

Click HERE to open on Spotify: Pittsburgh Penguins Playoffs Playlist by DJ Petey C