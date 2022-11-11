Family says off-duty Center Township officer killed Good Samaritan helping stranger

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The family of Kenneth Vinyard is demanding justice. They say an off-duty police officer caused his death while he was helping a shooting victim at the Monaca Walmart.

The preliminary autopsy report is in and attorney Joel Sansone says it looks very clearly like Kenneth Vinyard's death was caused by the actions of the off-duty police officer.

Sansone has enlisted the services of Dr. Cyril Wecht to perform a secondary autopsy. The report is expected soon.

An attorney said 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard was pushed and killed by an off-duty police officer while trying to help a shooting victim at a Walmart in Monaca. (Photo: Provided)

In the meantime, Vinyard's family just arrived in town from Georgia to plan his funeral.

"Never going to be the same without him," said sister Debbie Little.

"I don't know how we're going to make it without him," said sister Lisa Sylvia.

"We were planning on getting married later this year," his fiancé Marcy Beatty said. "He was a great guy, he would give you the shirt off his back."

One by one, Kenneth Vinyard's sisters and fiancé, through tears, stood in front of microphones Thursday and talked about their loved one.

They're remembering the good times spent together because thoughts of him not being here anymore are just too hard to fathom.

"He's always been my best friend. He's always been my protector. He was so funny. I had the best time with him because he was always making me laugh. He would do anything for me," said Little.

"He loved life, his family, his friends here and back home in Columbus, Georgia," Sylvia said. "He loved Elvis, cracking jokes. Making fun of me and Debbie was one of his favorite hobbies."

Kenneth Vinyard died just how he lived his life: as a good citizen, rushing to the side of a perfect stranger as he lay bleeding on the ground.

A preliminary autopsy report, Sansone says, clearly shows Vinyard paid with his life.

"I am disappointed in the lack of comment by Center Township officials. No one has offered an apology to this family," Sansone said.

While Sansone can't reveal the name of the police officer he claims caused Vineyard's death, he says when it comes out, no one will be surprised.

Sansone says his office got confirmation from law enforcement within the community that this officer has had many problems in the past involving police misconduct.

He called out the Center Township Police Department and the Beaver County district attorney for not cooperating.

"He was a huge police supporter," Beatty said. "He had numerous best friends who are police officers, and they are upset and outraged."

Sansone adds after talking with eyewitnesses, they've come to learn Vineyard wasn't pushed by the police officer, he was tackled. He says Vineyard was thrown to the ground and the officer landed on top of him.

KDKA reached out to Center Township police and the district attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.