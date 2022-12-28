Watch CBS News
Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.

Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.

As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.

The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."

Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

