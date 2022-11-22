Wilkinsburg police looking for missing man Mannar Kadhim
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing man.
Mannar Kadhim, 41, lives in Wilkinsburg and frequents Homewood, police said. He was last seen in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11.
Police describe him as 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a zip-up sweatshirt, a blue winter hat and tan boots. Police say he is considered missing and endangered.
Anyone with information can call 911.
