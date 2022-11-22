Watch CBS News
Wilkinsburg police looking for missing man Mannar Kadhim

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing man.

Mannar Kadhim, 41, lives in Wilkinsburg and frequents Homewood, police said. He was last seen in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11.

Police describe him as 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a zip-up sweatshirt, a blue winter hat and tan boots. Police say he is considered missing and endangered. 

Anyone with information can call 911.

