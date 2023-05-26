Family of former student filing lawsuit against Leechburg Area School District

Family of former student filing lawsuit against Leechburg Area School District

Family of former student filing lawsuit against Leechburg Area School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Leechburg Area School District is facing a lawsuit over an alleged rape that occurred at its middle school in 2021.

The family of a former student says their daughter was trapped in a bathroom and raped by a 13-year-old boy during an after-school program.

The boy pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

The lawsuit accuses the school district of negligence, claiming it had insufficient adult supervision and blames the school for the girl's extreme emotional distress.