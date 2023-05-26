Family of former student filing lawsuit against Leechburg Area School District

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Leechburg Area School District is facing a lawsuit over an alleged rape that occurred at its middle school in 2021.

The family of a former student says their daughter was trapped in a bathroom and raped by a 13-year-old boy during an after-school program. 

The boy pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. 

The lawsuit accuses the school district of negligence, claiming it had insufficient adult supervision and blames the school for the girl's extreme emotional distress.

