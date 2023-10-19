Family members of 83-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted asking for community's help

Family of woman assaulted asking for public's help in finding attacker

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) - The family of an 83-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted last week in Homewood is asking for the public's help in catching her attacker.

According to police, she was asleep in her bed when a man came in, ripped off her LifeAlert necklace, and then raped her.

A caretaker found the woman a few hours later with the entire left side of her body fractured.

The woman is a well-known community member, but she lives alone and is bed-bound.

Family members said they're worried that there may be other victims.

"If this has happened to somebody else and you're afraid to come forward, please come forward, because you probably weren't his first and you probably won't be his last," said one worried family member.

Pittsburgh Police said there is little they can say at the moment, but they have put a rush on all the collected forensic evidence.

Anyone with information or video that can help the investigation can call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.