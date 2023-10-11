Woman in her 80s sexually assaulted in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman in her 80s was sexually assaulted in Homewood, Pittsburgh officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Wednesday that police are investigating the sexual assault, which happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 inside a home in Homewood. It is unclear how the man got into the home.

Officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Pittsburgh Public Safety said detectives have been speaking to neighbors and searching for video that can help the investigation.

Sources told KDKA-TV that the victim is 83 years old and a well-known community member. She lives alone and is bed-bound, sources added.

In the morning, a caretaker arrived at the house and could not get in because the door was locked, sources said. The caretaker, sources said, called the victim's daughter and that's when they found the woman upstairs.

"At this time, there is no suspect information to provide to the public," Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a release.

Officials said due to the sensitive nature of the case, no other information will be provided by law enforcement. Anyone with information or video that can help the investigation can call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.