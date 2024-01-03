Family, friends of Pittsburgh-area woman allegedly killed by husband "devastated" after tragic death

Family and friends of Nicole Zambrano speak out after her tragic death

UNIONTOWN, PA (KDKA) - Family and friends of Nicole Zambrano are speaking out after their loved one was shot and killed over the holidays.

KDKA-TV was there Wednesday when they showed up at Zambrano's home in Uniontown to begin collecting some of her things.

"She came from Venezuela with a dream to be somebody, like we all come. OK. Not to be taken out of the house dead," said Carlos Ramirez, a close family friend.

Police accuse Zambrano's husband, Art Guty, of shooting her inside their home on Bierer Avenue.

"(He was a) very jealous person. Very. I know him. Very jealous person," Ramirez said.

Ramirez was at the couple's home Wednesday with Zambrano's aunt and friends. Guty's father and brother were also there helping.

"They're there on behalf of her, not him," Ramirez said. "They're devastated."

Police said Zambrano was found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Neighbors across the street told KDKA-TV that they heard a gunshot on Dec. 23. Zambrano was reported missing on Dec. 24.

"Nicole was a real wonderful little girl. I used to call her 'the little giant person' because she was little in size but giant in dreams and future," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said he introduced Zambrano and Guty. They got married in March of 2023.

"I'd love to ask him, why you kill my baby? I introduce you, my baby to you to be happy, not to kill her," Ramirez said.

Guty was later found and arrested in Las Vegas with more than $100,000 in his pocket. Ramirez said he believes the incident was premeditated.

Funeral services for Zambrano will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donald Crawford Funeral Home in Farmington.

Guty is now awaiting extradition back to Pa.