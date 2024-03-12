Fallingwater opening for the spring season this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Western Pennsylvania's most popular attractions will be opening for the spring season this weekend!

Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, located near Ohiopyle in the Laurel Highlands will open on Saturday for its 61st season of offering tours.

FILE - A file picture dated 09 May 2014 shows "Fallingwater" a former house and now a museum near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. The building is considered a masterpiece by Frank Lloyd Wright, who would have been 150 years old on 08 June 2017. Photo: Chris Melzer/dpa | usage worldwide Chris Melzer/picture alliance via Getty Images

The house was designed in 1935 and is now open to the public as a museum.

Numerous types of tours are offered at the house and advanced ticket purchase is required.

Last year, the Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece was ranked the most loved building in the country.