Fallingwater opening for the spring season this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Western Pennsylvania's most popular attractions will be opening for the spring season this weekend!
Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, located near Ohiopyle in the Laurel Highlands will open on Saturday for its 61st season of offering tours.
The house was designed in 1935 and is now open to the public as a museum.
Numerous types of tours are offered at the house and advanced ticket purchase is required.
Last year, the Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece was ranked the most loved building in the country.