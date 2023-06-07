Fallingwater tops list of most loved buildings in the United States

Fallingwater tops list of most loved buildings in U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It turns out a lot of people are big fans of Fallingwater!

The Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece was recently ranked the most loved building in the United States in a new study by Buildworld!

The U.K.-based company compiled the list based on how positive each building is received on social media sites like Twitter.

Fallingwater even beat out the Empire State Building, which finished second on the list.